Vietnam needs post-pandemic programme to boost economic recovery: Expert

Dr Tran Du Lich, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Group (Photo: petrotimes.vn) Hanoi (VNA) – To achieve important targets in 2021-2025, Vietnam should consider economic digitalisation key to shifting its growth model and shortly carry out a "post-COVID-19" mid-term programme in association with economic restructuring on the basis of taking advantage of opportunities brought about by free trade agreements (FTAs). The advice came from Dr Tran Du Lich, a member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Group, in an interview granted to the Cong Thuong (Industry and Trade) Newspaper. He said Vietnam's growth of 2.91 percent last year was a miracle amid the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters. However, entering 2021 – the first year of implementing the new Socio-Economic Development Strategy – Vietnam has to face several major mid-term challenges. Firstly, he said, the economic achievements gained in 2016-2019 are now being eroded, as reflected through the significant decline in 2020 GDP growth, while public debt and bad debts are increasing once more and the unpredictable developments of the pandemic have slowed down the economic restructuring process. Secondly, the readiness of Vietnamese enterprises to bring into full play the opportunities presented by…

