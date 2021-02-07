Vietnam leaps on carbon credit craze The south-central province of Quang Nam has been waiting for the government to approve a pilot project on reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation and on selling carbon credits to the international market. “Quang Nam has 628,000 hectares of natural forest, which has the capacity to absorb one million tonnes of CO2 per year. The province is expected to sell CO2 credits for $30 million by 2025,” said Le Minh Hung, director of Quang Nam Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Hung is also director of the Management Board of the Truong Son Xanh forest-planting project. “Although five groups from the United Kingdom, Italy, and the United States wish to purchase carbon credits from the Truong Son Xanh project, we have to wait for government approval. I think the prime minister’s instruction to build a policy is convenient. However, it will still take a long time from building the policy to implementing the project. So, we still expect to receive the government’s special mechanism,” Hung said. This year is the first that Vietnam will receive payment under the Emission Reductions Payment Agreement (ERPA) signed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD)… Read full this story

Vietnam leaps on carbon credit craze have 300 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at February 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.