Vietnam diagnoses 18 fresh Covid-19 community cases

The Saigon Times

Thursday, Feb 11, 2021,10:02 (GMT+7)

Vietnam diagnoses 18 fresh Covid-19 community cases

The Saigon Times

An area is under lockdown due to the resurgence of Covid-19. The Ministry of Health this morning, February 11, reported 18 new Covid-19 cases by community transmission – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Ministry of Health this morning, February 11, reported 18 new Covid-19 cases by community transmission in the northern provinces of Hai Duong and Quang Ninh, which are Vietnam's biggest coronavirus hotspots, sending the total number of locally-infected cases since January 27 to 522.

Three cases in Quang Ninh include a 26-year-old man, a four-year-old boy, and a 23-year-old woman in Dong Trieu Town. The man had close contact with the 1,959th patient, the boy was linked to the 1,633rd, 1,656th, 1,655th patients, and the woman is a worker of Vietnam Poyun Electronics Company. They are under treatment at the Vietnam-Sweden Uong Bi General Hospital in the province.

The 15 remaining cases were reported in Hai Duong. These were linked to coronavirus patients and had been quarantined previously, posing no risk of community transmission.

