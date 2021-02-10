Nation Vietnam detects one new domestic Covid-19 infection in Bac Giang The Saigon Times Wednesday, Feb 10, 2021,09:04 (GMT+7) Vietnam detects one new domestic Covid-19 infection in Bac Giang The Saigon Times A medical worker takes a sample from a woman for Covid-19 testing in HCMC. Vietnam reported one new Covid-19 case this morning – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed one fresh community-transmitted Covid-19 case in the northern province of Bac Giang this morning, February 10, raising the country’s tally to 2,070. The new case is a 22-year-old man residing in Luc Nam District. He is the 1,820th patient’s husband. The patient was taken to a quarantine center on February 1 and is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases. Up to now, of Vietnam’s 2,070 Covid-19 cases, 1,474 have recovered. Since January 28, as many as 484 new cases have been reported in 13 cities and provinces. Hai Duong Province remained the biggest Covid-19 hot spot in the latest outbreak with 327 new cases, followed by Quang Ninh Province with 53 cases, HCMC with 33 cases and Hanoi with 28 cases. The country is quarantining over 99,000 people who had close contact with Covid-19 patients or came… Read full this story

Vietnam detects one new domestic Covid-19 infection in Bac Giang have 293 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 10, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.