Nation Vietnam confirms 53 new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times Saturday, Feb 13, 2021,19:12 (GMT+7) Vietnam confirms 53 new Covid-19 cases The Saigon Times A man disinfects a building to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Vietnam recorded 53 new locally transmitted and imported Covid-19 cases this evening – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnam recorded 53 new Covid-19 cases, including 49 community transmissions and four imported cases, this evening, February 13, taking the national tally to 2,195. Besides two new locally transmitted cases reported in District 12 earlier today, HCMC had four more imported cases. They included a 55-year-old Vietnamese woman, a 39-year-old American man, a 39-year-old Taiwanese woman and an eight-year-old Korean girl, who arrived at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport on board Flight VN417 on January 28, Flight CX799 on February 9, Flight CI783 on January 28 and Flight KE683 on January 29, respectively. They were immediately quarantined after arriving in the city and are being treated at Cu Chi field hospital. According to the Ministry of Health, the Covid-19 outbreak linked to the city’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport has been put under control. After reporting 29 new cases on February 8, the city has confirmed only one or two new… Read full this story
