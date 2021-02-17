Vietnam condemns terrorist attacks in Iraq: ambassador

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, lauded efforts by the Iraqi government as well as progress made over the past time, but expressed his concern over the security situation in the country. Regarding the upcoming election in Iraq, Quy said it should be free and fair, with the widespread participation of people, including youths and women, ensured. The ambassador also called on the international community to continue realizing commitments to supporting Iraq, while fully respecting its political independence, and territorial integrity and sovereignty. Vietnam welcomed the enhanced cooperation between Iraq and Kuwait in searching for Kuwaiti and third-country nationals who went missing in Iraq, and returning Kuwaiti property in line with the UNSC’s Resolution 2107, he stressed. Special Representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert briefed the meeting on the situation in Iraq, saying apart from economic challenges caused by falling oil prices and COVID-19, the security environment in Iraq remains complex, with continued terrorist attacks on innocent people. The Iraqi government has made efforts in the COVID-19 combat and economic recovery, she said, adding that the country has rescheduled its election on October 10, 2021. She also provided… Read full this story

