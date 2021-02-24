Vietnam Airlines ready to transport COVID-19 vaccines

The national flag carrier said it has prepared all necessary resources to meet the strictest requirements on vaccine transportation by air. It has sufficient logistics services, modern cold storage systems, and trained human resources that meet international standards. It is ready to introduce refrigerated container services for carrying vaccines, as poor preservation can affect quality and efficiency. The carrier will also set up a specialized unit to perform these tasks. Vietnam Airlines has experience in transporting medical supplies, such as medicine and surgical instruments, as wells organs for transplant, even in time-sensitive emergencies. It can deploy a fleet of wide-body aircraft such as Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s to transport large quantities of vaccines. Source: VNA
