Việt Namimposes anti-dumping tax on sugar imported from Thailand

Refined sugar at the KCP company in coastal province of Phú Yên. — Photo nhandan.com.vn HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Trade and Industry has decided to levy a temporary anti-dumping tax of 44.88 per cent on unrefined sugar and 33.88 per cent on refined sugar imported from Thailand. The taxation on sugar cane imported from Thailand is an opportunity to revive the domestic sugar industry. This is also considered an important decision to help the sugar industry overcome a very difficult period. This tax rate will be regularly reviewed to ensure a fair, competitive environment if there is a strong shift from importing refined and white sugar to importing raw sugar in order to avoid anti-dumping tax and anti-subsidy at a higher level. The decision comes after the Ministry of Trade in September initiated an anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigation for imported sugar from Thailand on the basis of the documents requested by the Việt Nam Sugar and Sugarcane Association (VSSA) and domestic sugar producers . It later found that Thai businesses shipped nearly 1.3 million tonnes of subsidised sugar to Việt Nam last year, an increase of 330.4 per cent compared to the previous year. The sharp increase in import volume caused serious damage to Việt Nam’s sugar… Read full this story

