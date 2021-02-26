Việt Nam, West Virginia bolster bilateral co-operation

The MoU between the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the US state of West Virginia was signed on Thursday. — Photo tapchicongthuong.vn HÀ NỘI — Representatives from the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the US state of West Virginia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to accelerate co-operation in the economy, trade, and energy. The two sides aim to form a comprehensive co-operation framework to facilitate bilateral trade and investment ties in industry and energy while increasing the exchange of information on business opportunities and supporting co-operation projects and businesses of both sides. Addressing the signing ceremony, Minister of Industry and Trade Trần Tuấn Anh highlighted the special Việt Nam-US partnership while lauding the role and effort of Congresswoman Carol Miller and Governor Jim Justice of West Virginia in promoting the US’s economic and trade ties with Việt Nam in the US Congress and government. “This is a suitable time for the two sides to boost the partnership to speed up economic recovery and cope with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Anh said, stressing that the US is an important and long-term partner of Việt Nam in energy. He described it as an important foundation for strengthening ties in… Read full this story

