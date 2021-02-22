Việt Nam transitions from successful pandemic containment to strong economic recovery: AMRO

People dine at Tạ Hiện Street in Hà Nội. Việt Nam’s GDP is expected to rebound to 7 per cent in 2021, riding on a recovery in external demand, a resilient domestic economy and increased production capacity. — VNA/VNS Photo Hoàng Hiếu HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to rebound to 7 per cent in 2021, riding on a recovery in external demand, a resilient domestic economy and increased production capacity, according to the preliminary assessment by the ASEAN+3 Macroeconomic Research Office (AMRO) after its virtual annual consultation with the Vietnamese authorities in the last two months. Amid heightened uncertainty, continued policy support is essential to bolster the nascent economic recovery and facilitate the transition to the post-pandemic “new normal”. “Việt Nam’s economic growth slowed to 2.9 per cent in 2020 due to the pandemic but is expected to rise to 7 per cent in 2021,” said AMRO’s lead specialist Dr. Seung Hyun Luke Hong. “The rebound is expected to be underpinned by a recovery in external demand, a resilient domestic economy, capital inflows, and increased production capacity,” Hong said. After a disrupted second quarter, Việt Nam’s economy started to pick up in the third quarter of… Read full this story

