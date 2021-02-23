Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Keeping the society safe against pandemics is the best way to ensure each member can fully enjoy their human rights. That was the message from Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Phạm Bình Minh speaking during a High-level Segment of the 46th Regular Session of the United Nation Human Rights Council (UNHRC) via video conference on February 22. Minh told the event that the COVID-19 pandemic had claimed the lives of millions, affected the well-being of billions around the world, and had strained public health and social security systems of all countries, triggering and exacerbating various human rights challenges. However, “Việt Nam continues to put emphasis on the protection and promotion of all human rights and fundamental freedoms of our people, even in this most difficult of times,” he said, adding that the country had tackled the pandemic head on, putting the people at the centre of all its efforts. Prompt and determined actions had been taken to control outbreaks to protect the health and safety of the people as a matter of top priority. Efforts were also made to maintain economic growth and… Read full this story

Việt Nam presents candidature for membership of UN Human Rights Council have 287 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.