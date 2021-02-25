Việt Nam is ready support Vietnamese citizens affected by storms in US: Foreign Ministry

Spokesperson for the foreign affairs ministry Lê Thị Thu Hằng . Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs say they are ready to support around 300,000 Vietnamese people living in Texas who have been affected by adverse weather conditions as blizzards continue to cause damage and destruction in the US. Four Vietnamese-Americans in one family perished after a fire in their home. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Vietnamese Consulate General in Houston (Texas) and the Vietnamese diplomatic missions in the US and was told that the last blizzard affected more than 29 million people in Texas, including about 300,000 Vietnamese and Vietnamese people who are living and working there. Spokes person for the ministry Lê Thị Thu Hằng was responding to reporters’ inquiries on providing information on the damage (if any) of the Vietnamese in Texas following the storms. According to Hằng, most of these people were severely affected by the winter storm. They suffered cuts to the power and water supply and had difficulty accessing essential goods. She also quoted official information from the local government that four people in a Vietnamese-American family died in a blaze caused by using fire to… Read full this story

