Việt Nam concerned about use of force in international relations

Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN. VNA/VNS Photo Hữu Thanh NEW YORK — Việt Nam is concerned about the use of or threats to use force in international relations, which goes against the UN Charter and harms international peace and security, Ambassador Đặng Đình Quý, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the UN, has said. Quý was addressing a UN Security Council (UNSC) videoconference Arria-formula meeting on Wednesday themed 'Upholding the collective security system of the UN Charter: the use of force in international law, non-state actors and legitimate self-defence' with the participants of nearly 30 member countries of the UN Security Council and the UN. He stressed that all countries are obliged to build friendly relations and form a culture of upholding the UN Charter and international law as well as abiding by principles in sovereignty and territorial integrity, not interfering into internal affairs of other states, not using or threatening to use force, and dealing with disputes peacefully. The diplomat said that the UNSC should work to enhance the observance of international law and promote the role of international law and the UN Charter as a vital tool to maintain international peace and security, while…

