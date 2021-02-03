Viet Nam attractive to franchisees, experts say

A Trung Nguyen Legend Coffee Shop. Viet Nam has become an attractive franchising destination, especially in sectors like food and beverages, education, health and nutrition, business services, hospitality, fashion, beauty and skin care, entertainment, and convenience stores.. — Photo emimeholdings.vn Viet Nam will become an attractive destination for franchising businesses after the pandemic ends, experts have said. Nguyen Tuan, deputy director of the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), told the ‘Start your own business with franchise model’ seminar in the city last week: “With its positive economic growth rate last year and a population of nearly 100 million, the future of franchising looks promising in Viet Nam.” Tuan said: “Besides bringing huge benefits to franchisors, the model also minimises the risk to franchisees.” According to the International Franchise Association, Viet Nam has become an attractive franchising destination, especially in sectors like food and beverages, education, health and nutrition, business services, hospitality, fashion, beauty and skin care, entertainment, and convenience stores. According to Nguyen Phi Van, founder and chairwoman of Retail and Franchise Asia and founder and executive member of World Franchise Associates, said the franchising industry contributes 5-10 per cent of GDP in countries where it is… Read full this story
- NFL Power Rankings: What Are the Experts Saying About the 49ers in Week 15?
- 2018 French Open odds, picks: Red-hot tennis expert says Rafael Nadal primed for an upset
- NFL Power Rankings Week 10: What Experts Say About Rams
- Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 4: Model that beat experts says start Asdrubal Cabrera, bench Bryce Harper
- ‘Hampden Roar’ at Celtic v Rangers clash was equivalent of real lion, sound experts say
- Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 7: Model that beat experts says start Maikel Franco, bench A.J. Pollock
- Fantasy Baseball Rankings, Week 8: Model that beat experts says start Addison Russell, bench Alex Bregman
- PFW Team for the Ages Expert Panel: 3 important questions
- Tax experts warn fantasy sports winners
- The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Round 6
Viet Nam attractive to franchisees, experts say have 317 words, post on bizhub.vn at February 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.