Việt Nam actively contributes to ASEAN environmental cooperation

Volunteers and the young clean the beach in Khánh Hoà Province. — Photo tinhdoankhanhhoa.org.vn HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will join the ASEAN Working Group on Climate Change (AWGCC), as well as continue its coordinating role in performing activities in 2021, according to the ASEAN Senior Officials on the Environment (ASOEN)'s office in Việt Nam (ASOEN Vietnam Office). This year, within ASOEN cooperation, Việt Nam will promote cooperation and sharing of information, data and experiences, and perform its role as the host country of the 11th AWGCC Meeting, the 5th ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable City (ESC) Award, the 4th ceremony to award the potential ESC certificate. Việt Nam will proactively participate in and cooperate closely with Japan and other ASEAN member countries in implementing the ASEAN-Japan cooperation project on environment, climate change and marine waste, while maintaining close cooperation with the Republic of Korea and other member states to carry out cooperation programmes and projects on the environment and climate change. It will work with partner countries and international organisations to implement ASEAN cooperation activities, including Norway, Germany, the European Union (EU), and the German Development Cooperation Agency (GIZ). As a responsible member of the ASEAN Community, in 2020, Việt Nam demonstrated its efforts and determination to successfully fulfil responsibilities, contributing to the regional integration process in…

