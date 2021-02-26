Van Don Int’l Airport prepares to reopen on March 3

An inspection team for pandemic prevention led by Quang Ninh Provincial Party’s Committee Secretary, cum Chairman of Provincial People’s Council, Nguyen Xuan Ky made a survey in the aiport on February 20. The province’s leader highly appreciated the aiport’s efforts to control the pandemic and reduce the spread of Covid-19 to get ready for reopening. He asked Van Don Airport’s leadership to continue to strictly implement prevention measures to ensure the safety of passengers and employees. After reoperation, the airport plans to resume routes connecting Van Don and HCMC to meet passengers’ travel demand as well as receive repatriation flights for Vietnamese citizens and foreign specialists to enter Vietnam to work. After arriving at the aiport, passengers on flights carrying experts are required to submit health declaration form, take temperature checks, wash their hands, wear masks and keep a safe distance. After completing entry procedures, arrivals will be sent to quarantine facilities. Travelers on commercial flights have to implement online health declaration, take temperature checks, wash their hands and wear masks. The disinfection of terminals and high-touch surfaces is carried out daily Dozens of employees at Van Don International Airport were found infected with the novel coronavirus because they were… Read full this story
