According to the ministry, the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on February 11 issued a decision, saying that there was no evidence to conclude that the Minh Phu company evades anti-dumping taxes that the US has imposed on shrimp imports from India. The CBP then cancelled the decision it issued on October 13, 2020 on the imposition of anti-dumping tariffs on the Minh Phu company’s frozen shrimp products exported to the US. The MoIT applauds the conclusion and believes that this is a decision that fully considers information and efforts of the Minh Phu company and related parties in the process of handling the case, helping to create fair competition between US shrimp producers and foreign exporters. The ministry said since the CBP initiated the investigation, it has worked with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) and the Minh Phu company to clarify the case. The Minh Phu company was requested to coordinate with and provide maximum information for the US side. The MoIT suggested the US side conduct an objective and transparent investigation to ensure the interests of genuine enterprises. In the time to come, the ministry will… Read full this story

US’s removal of anti-dumping duties on Minh Phu frozen shrimp a fair decision: MoIT have 286 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 20, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.