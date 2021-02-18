Unique craft beer a tasty touch

GOLDEN SKIN: Roasted pigeon in coconut juice. Photo courtesy of the restaurant Bếp Quán (A Kitchen) Restaurant initially piqued my curiosity when friends told me about its craft beer, bia tam giác mạch , or beer brewed from buckwheat, with the grain harvested in the northern province of Hà Giang. Then, after coming to check out its beers and other drinks, I found how delicious the food was and it has remained on my list of favourite restaurants. The diverse menu features dishes in the northern, central, and southern culinary styles, and there really is a dish for everyone, no matter their taste. The restaurant has three locations along crowded streets in Hà Nội. It’s best to make reservations in advance, with its large number of guests confirming the quality of its food. I often go to the one on Hàm Long Street, which is close to my office and the downtown area and is ideal for hanging out with friends. Its interiors are decorated with attractive murals depicting Hà Nội in the 20th century. Some of the photos were taken more recently but being black & white gives them a classic, nostalgic feel. The patio, with a green canopy,… Read full this story

