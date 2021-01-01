UN leader highlights significance of sustainable growth of seas, oceans​

Waste clearing in Durban port, South Africa on April 28, 2019. Illustrative image (Source: AFP/VNA) New York (VNA) – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has stressed the significance of commitment to sustainable development of seas and oceans at the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). In his opening remarks to the meeting by the state parties to UNCLOS on June 17, Guterres cited a number of challenges that the world’s oceans are facing, including the loss of half of the living coral in the past 150 years, the 10-fold increase of plastic pollution in the sea in the last four decades and the over-exploitation of one-third of the world’s fish stocks. He also pointed to the problems of ocean acidification and sea level rise. The consequences of these pressures are already being felt by low-lying coastal states, small island developing states and coastal communities, he said, adding that declining ocean health ultimately affects all. In battling these pressures, Guterres said the sustainable development goals of the 2030 Agenda are the guide and UNCLOS is the legal framework. The UN Secretary-General said through implementing the provisions of UNCLOS, many challenges facing… Read full this story

