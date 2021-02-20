Two Việt Nam beaches among top beaches in Asia

Mỹ Khê Beach in Đà Nẵng City. VNA/VNS Photo HCM CITY – TripAdvisor readers have named Mỹ Khê in the central city of Đà Nẵng and An Bàng in Hội An City among the most beautiful beaches in Asia. Around three kilometres from Hội An, An Bàng was in the 24th position on the list of 25 best beaches in Asia, while Mỹ Khê finished off the list. An Bàng is one of the few white-sand beaches left in Việt Nam that has yet to be spoiled by the boom in beach tourism that has resulted in overcrowding, coral damage and environmental pollution. Once a hidden gem in the old town, the beach entered the international limelight when CNN listed it as one of the 100 best beaches on earth in 2011. The 10-km-long Mỹ Khê beach running from the base of Sơn Trà Peninsula to Marble Mountains was catapulted to global fame when Australian newspaper The Sunday Herald Sun listed it among Asia’s 10 most beautiful beaches in 2012. Considered Việt Nam’s most picturesque beach, Mỹ Khê Beach was named by American troops who visited during the Việt Nam War. – VNS

