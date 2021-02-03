Transport enterprises adjust to grab profits

Across rail, road, air, and sea, transport groups are diversifying services to circumvent pandemic impacts, photo Le Toan According to Nguyen Chinh Nam, director of the Planning and Business Department at wholly state-owned Vietnam Railways (VNR), in the face of the drop in passenger transport, the railway industry strengthened cargo operations, including two-way international transport. “Railway transport firms have diversified their products and services for international transport to attract customers. They now include self-powered reefer container trains to haul frozen products and fruit for import-export,” he added. Railway Transport and Trade JSC (Ratraco), a member unit of VNR focusing on cargo transport, is one of the companies enjoying success during this time. Nguyen Hoang Thanh, deputy director of Ratraco, said that his company is working to replace by-transit cargo trains with trains from Thailand and Laos to China, and then from China to Cambodia and vice versa. It is also working to transport less-than-container load cargo from Russia to Vietnam, with the first train to run in late September. According to VNR statistics, the group handled over 5.37 million tonnes of cargo last year, up 4.7 per cent on-year, while cargo revenue ascended 7.7 per cent on-year to VND1.56 trillion… Read full this story
- Vietnam transport ministry rejects Grab’s proposal to expand operations
- Covenant Transportation Group Announces Expectations Concerning Second Quarter Financial Results
- Why the boss of Bristol's transport system has quit
- Insurance, transport, industrials stocks help QSE inch near 9,000 level
- Tesla Australia makes profit despite parent's loss and poor electric car market
- Transport, insurance, consumer goods buying lift Qatar shares
- Aveda Transportation and Energy Services Announces Q1 2018 Results
- Judge gives transportation museum two weeks to leave Noblesville park
- Mesa Labs Reports Record Revenues and Adjusted Operating Income for the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018
- We have reformed 142 public enterprises in 18 years – BPE
Transport enterprises adjust to grab profits have 293 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at February 3, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.