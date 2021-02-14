Trains halted, scores injured as Japan cleans up after strong quake

IWAKI, Japan — Trains were halted over a wide swath of northeastern Japan on Sunday after more than 100 people were injured in an earthquake that appeared to be an aftershock from the devastating quake that hit the area in 2011. The 7.3 magnitude quake struck shortly before midnight Saturday and cracked walls, shattered windows and set off a landslide in Fukushima, the area closest to the epicentre. The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was believed to be an aftershock from the magnitude 9.0 March 11, 2011 earthquake that set off a tsunami and the world’s worst nuclear accident in 25 years. The agency warned of aftershocks for several days. A staff member of library tries to restore books after they fell from book shelves by a strong earthquake at Iwaki City library in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 14, 2021. Photo: Reuters The quake shook buildings in the Japanese capital Tokyo hundreds of kilometres (miles) away. Though hundreds of thousands of buildings lost electricity just after the quake, which struck at 11:08 p.m. local (1408 GMT), power had been restored to most by Sunday morning. A collapsed wall by a strong earthquake is pictured in Kunimi, Fukushima Prefecture,… Read full this story

