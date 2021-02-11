Michael Piro – COO, Indochina Capital The government has taken many measures to reinvigorate the sector, positioning real estate and tourism as key pillars for economic recovery post-pandemic. With fluctuations in gold prices and the stock market, a survey conducted in the last quarter of 2020 reveals real estate has become the leading investment channel for individual investors. Despite record amounts of new accounts every month on the VN-Index, 57 per cent of the survey’s respondents still consider real estate as their first choice of investment. The property market showed signs of heating up in the last quarter of 2020 and the outlook for 2021 is bullish as low-interest rates on real estate loans with flexible payment structures are likely to be maintained throughout the year. Tailwinds from new legislations, including the revised Law on Investment and new instructions for the implementation of the Law on Land, are expected to help real estate market thrive. Since August, absorption rates in Ho Chi Minh City have shown signs of recovery and with the tightening of legal procedures, supply will remain relatively low. Prices are forecast to slightly increase as the residential sector continues to lead in terms of demand. Vietnam has… Read full this story

Towards improved real estate results have 276 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at February 11, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.