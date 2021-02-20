Tiền Giang irrigation projects protect crops in dry season

Growing vegetables in Tiền Giang Province’s Gò Công Tây District. – VNA/VNS Photo Minh Hưng TIỀN GIANG – The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Tiền Giang has invested in 70 in-field irrigation projects on 27,000ha of farming land in the coastal districts of Gò Công Đông and Gò Công Tây during the 2020 – 21 dry season. The projects, which cost a total of VNĐ15 billion (US$650,000), include building or upgrading in-field irrigation canals and ditches that ensure water and help to prevent saltwater intrusion in the dry season. The projects have protected more than 18,000ha of rice, 6,000ha of vegetables and 3,000ha of other crops from water shortage and saltwater intrusion in the winter – spring crop. They have also helped to secure daily-use water for 38,000 households in coastal areas. In Gò Công Đông, besides investing in in-field irrigation canals and ditches, local authorities have built four new sluices for taking irrigation water since the beginning of the dry season. The district has organised the collection of rubbish and water hyacinths on in-field irrigation canals and ditches so that irrigation water can flow easily into each field. The district has taken measures to restructure agricultural production to suit each area, according to local authorities. In the winter – spring… Read full this story

