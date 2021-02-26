Police officers hold the rescued babies. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội police announced Friday they have arrested three people in a “major ring” charged with trafficking Vietnamese infants to China and rescued four babies last night. The three are Mai Minh Chung (born in 1985) and Đặng Trương Đào Nguyên Anh (born in 1996), both residing in Ngọc Hồi Commune, Thanh Trì District, Hà Nội, and Ninh Thị Hải Yên (born in 1988), residing in Quán Thánh Ward, Ba Đình District, Hà Nội. According to police, in 2019, Chung worked in Fujian Province, China, and met a man named Tính, who claimed to be from the central province of Thanh Hoá and served as a middle man to bring Vietnamese to China to work in factories. Chung learned Tính had been selling Vietnamese infants to buyers in China and asked to be involved in the ring. Chung was tasked with finding pregnant mothers who cannot afford to provide for the babies or those who want to put their babies for adoption, police said. Via social media, Chung reportedly colluded with people identified only as Lương Ngọc and Hải Nga (whose identities remain unknown) to have these two people… Read full this story

Three in Hà Nội arrested for role in cross-border baby selling ring have 297 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 26, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.