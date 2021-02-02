Investment Three firms approved to invest in VND5,000-billion eco-tourism site in Binh Dinh By Nhan Tam Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021,19:08 (GMT+7) Three firms approved to invest in VND5,000-billion eco-tourism site in Binh Dinh By Nhan Tam The approved 1:500-scale detailed construction plan of the Diem Van urban area and eco-tourism project in Binh Dinh Province – PHOTO: NHAN TAM BINH DINH – A joint venture of three investment partners has been approved to invest in the Diem Van urban area and eco-tourism project in the central province of Binh Dinh with a total investment of VND4,990 billion. The investors—Binh Dinh Tourism Investment JSC, Silk Path Hotel Co., and Xuan Cau Co.—will implement the project covering 130 hectares, including 57.7 hectares of an urban area and 72.3 hectares of an eco-tourism site. The project will be put into operation later in 2025 with a duration of 50 years. The provincial People’s Committee requested the investors to comply with the approved 1:500-scale detailed construction plan. In the process of implementing the project, the investors are responsible for completing and synchronizing the infrastructure, including service works, technical infrastructure works and social infrastructure. They will also pay in advance the cost of compensation, support for site clearance upon… Read full this story

