Nation Thirty-one new cases reported in seven localities The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,21:25 (GMT+7) Thirty-one new cases reported in seven localities The Saigon Times A medical worker takes a sample from a girl for Covid-19 testing. Vietnam reported 31 new Covid-19 cases this evening – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – The Ministry of Health confirmed 30 new community transmitted Covid-19 cases in Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Hanoi, Gia Lai, Bac Giang and Binh Duong and one imported case in HCMC this evening, February 1. Bac Giang Province reported one new case, a 18-year-old female in Luc Nam District. Among four new cases in Hanoi, two reside in Me Linh District, one in Nam Tu Liem District and one in Dong Anh District. Five patients recorded in Quang Ninh Province were related to the Van Don International Airport, the Covid-19 hot spot of Chi Linh City and Poyun company. Binh Duong Province had one more case, a 19-year-old woman that came in close contact with the 1,644th patient. Two new patients including a 31-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman in Gia Lai Province were related to the outbreak of Chi Linh. Hai Duong Province recorded the largest number of new cases,… Read full this story
