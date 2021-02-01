Thirty-one more community COVID-19 cases confirmed

VN’s COVID-19 update on Monday morningTwenty-seven new community cases of COVID-19 confirmedContacts with new COVID-19 case in HCM City are tested and quarantined54 COVID-19 cases confirmed on Friday eveningNine new community cases on Friday morning Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam visits the Centre for Disease Control of Hà Nội on Monday to check its COVID-19 testing work. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Monday evening reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, including 31 community cases and one imported case. The community cases include 17 in northern Hải Dương Province, five in northern Quảng Ninh Province, four in Hà Nội, two in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, two in northern Bắc Giang Province and one in southern Binh Dương Province. They all are related to the two new outbreaks detected in Chí Linh City of Hải Dương Province and Vân Đồn District of Quảng Ninh Province. The imported case is a South African expert who arrived in Việt Nam on January 17 via Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport in HCM City onboard flight QR970. He tested positive for the virus on January 30 and is being treated at Củ Chi field hospital. On the same day, the health ministry announced that three more cases… Read full this story

