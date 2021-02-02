A medical worker takes a sample from a worker in northern Quảng Ninh Province for a COVID-19 test. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Việt Nam on Tuesday evening, including 30 community infections and one imported case. The community cases include 18 in northern Hải Dương Province, eight in northern Quảng Ninh Province, one in Hà Nội and three in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. They all are related to the two new outbreaks detected in Chí Linh City of Hải Dương Province and Vân Đồn District of Quảng Ninh Province. The imported case is a Russian expert who arrived in Việt Nam on Monday via Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on flight ZF2074/2078. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District. VNS
- Researchers develop a new breath analyser test for Covid-19 with over 90% accuracy
- US Colleges Struggle to Balance COVID-19 With Classes
- Maine wedding outbreak offers a cautionary Covid-19 tale for the holidays
- From leprosy to COVID-19, how stigma makes it harder to fight epidemics
- Việt Nam goes 12 straight days without community COVID-19 infections
- VIETNAM NEWS NOVEMBER 3 (updated hourly)
- The Hill's Morning Report - Too close to call
- Louisiana's colleges set plans for coronavirus case reporting; here's what to know
- EXCLUSIVE London gym owner refusing to shut during lockdown clashes with THIRTY police officers who swoop on his premises to stop Lycra-clad customers from exercising
- UK coronavirus cases surge by highest figure ever with 6,634 new infections
Thirty more COVID-19 community infections reported have 264 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.