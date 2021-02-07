Nation Third Covid-19 field hospital to be handed over to Hai Duong The Saigon Times Sunday, Feb 7, 2021,13:42 (GMT+7) Third Covid-19 field hospital to be handed over to Hai DuongThe Saigon Times A truck transports materials to serve the construction of the third field hospital at the Sao Do University in Hai Duong Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – More than 200 workers and soldiers on February 6 completed renovating 5,000 square meters of floor area at the Sao Do University in the northern province of Hai Duong into a third Covid-19 field hospital, which is ready to be handed over for the province to treat coronavirus patients. It took just a week to complete the renovation work. The three-story field hospital is located far away from residential areas. Its ground floor was equipped with testing and treatment facilities as well as is a place for receiving coronavirus patients. The remaining floors accommodate patient rooms and a number of functional units. The hospital has 239 beds, which will be extended to 300 if necessary. Early this month, the equipment used at a similar hospital at Da Nang city’s Tien Son sports center was transported to the Sao Do University to set up the… Read full this story

