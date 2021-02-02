The fight against corruption is still long, arduous and fierce, says  General Secretary

Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng.chairs a press conference held in Hà Nội to announce the 13th National National Congress’s results. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The fight against corruption will be long, arduous and drastic, Party General Secretary and President Nguyễn Phú Trọng has declared. He was speaking at a press conference held in Hà Nội on Monday to announce the results of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. In response to a question about the continued corruption fight during the new tenure, Trọng said this was a problem that every country has to cope with. It could occur any time but might happen on wide or narrow scope. It is easy for people who have power or high position to corrupt or act on the benefit of a group, he said. Since the anti-corruption campaigned began in 2013, some Party Central Committee members and Politburo members have been jailed and their assets which were up to billions of Vietnamese đồng seized. He emphasised that the fight against corruption would never stop, no matter who the accused person is and there was no exceptions whatsoever. Meanwhile, he hailed the 13th Party Congress a success. “I have attended many congresses. This congress was… Read full this story
