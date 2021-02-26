Tân Sơn Nhất airport to serve 50m passengers a year by 2030

Passengers at the domestic terminal at Tân Sơn Nhất international airport in HCM City prior to the Lunar New Year. The country’s busiest airport has been seriously overloaded both on the ground and in the air for years. VNS Photo Bồ Xuân Hiệp HCM CITY — The Ministry of Transport has approved the addition of a weather surveillance radar station to the detailed plan to expand HCM City’s Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport to both the north and south to serve 50 million passengers per year by 2030. Under the adjusted plan, the Doppler Weather Radar station will be built on an area of 1,600 square metres to the north of the airport. A multi-storey car park will also be built, which will be connected to a new passenger terminal to be built soon. Under the plan, the airport will cover a total area of 791ha, an increase of 250ha compared to the existing airport area of 545ha. About 19ha of military defence land has been handed over for building aircraft parking aprons. The additional land of 250ha includes 18ha of additional national defence land, 35ha of land in the southern area, and 171ha of land in the northern area of the airport. An additional eight taxiways… Read full this story

