Swimmer hopes to return to American and keep Olympic dreams alive

Swimming Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên is Việt Nam’s hope in all swimming competitions. — Photo tintuc.vn HÀ NỘI — Swimmer Nguyễn Thị Ánh Viên has one wish for Tết – to resume her specialist training schedule in America and help her gain Olympic success. For the second Lunar New Year in a row, Viên is back home celebrating with her family after spending almost a decade training abroad. The 25-year-old is one of the country’s hottest prospects for Tokyo, but first she needs to qualify and to that, is calling for US assistance. Viên, who has been the country’s best athlete at the last three Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, came home two years ago, but couldn’t not return to the US after the pandemic began last year. Now she knows her hopes of getting on the plane to Japan for the Olympics, rests firmly on her chances of getting back in the pool and resuming intensive training in the US. “2020 was a sad year of sports in not only Việt Nam but also the whole world,” she said. “The pandemic has prevented me from training and competing because tournaments have been either delayed or cancelled. The 25-year-old earned 14 golds… Read full this story

