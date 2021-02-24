VinBrain reaches final round of global competition “COVID-19 Pandemic Response Challenge” The “Win-Win-Win” formula of branded residences have proven successful VinSmart smartphones go on sale in the US Won a deep blue Mercedes-Benz , a teardrop story of poor village girl Techcombank leads in CASA rate More than a mere tourism project, Sun World Fansipan Legend of Sun Group has contributed not only to spectacular changes but also the rise of the international ranking of Sa Pa tourism on the international map with many prestigious awards. Sa Pa is no longer a quiet land Before the inauguration of Hanoi – Lao Cai Expressway, Sa Pa was a truly quiet land, where tourists only came to rest and explore the villages for a 2-day trip. Trekking Mount Fansipan – the roof of Indochina – is only for those with good health as the journey is really difficult and not everyone can spend two days in the forests. Despite the fact that Sa Pa was built by the French as a famous resort paradise, after the historic upheavals until the early 1990s, Sa Pa was like a sleeping princess. Finding a breakthrough solution was always a burning issue for the tourism sector. There were 720,000 tourist… Read full this story

Sun World Fansipan Legend marks the rise of the international ranking for Sa Pa tourism have 316 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.