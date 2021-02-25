Steadying hand in Vietnamese football

French coach Guillaume Graechen has had a strong attachment to Vietnamese youth football since 2007, when he started out with the Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) Arsenal JMG Academy. He has experienced all of the ups and downs that come with a training career, but is considered a symbol of HAGL youth football. Graechen,43, coached the national U19 team in 2014, finishing second in the AFF U19 Youth Championship, which had a strong effect on Vietnamese football. In 2019 he led the U19 national team to victory in the International U19 Football Tournament, and recently helped the U17 Nutifood HAGL team finish second in the National U17 Championship. He is expected to continue to unearth and train more talented young players for Vietnamese football in the future. Thanh Nga spoke with him. NOW & FOREVER: Graechen plans to live in Việt Nam after he retires. Inner Sanctum : Could you introduce yourself and tell us why you decided to work in Việt Nam? Before managing I played for Dijon, Angers, Sedan, and Romorantin. At the age of 29, Guillou Jean Marc contacted me through Dufour Vincent, who was my coach and is currently general manager of JMG Football. I accepted the… Read full this story

