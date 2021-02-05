A performance of Xuan Que Huong “Homeland’s Spring 2021″ exclusively held for overseas Vietnamese people on February 4. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Xuan Que Huong “Homeland’s Spring 2021″, an annual special programme exclusively held for overseas Vietnamese people, was held in a virtual format and broadcast live on the national television (VTV1 and VTV4 channels) on February 4. Addressing the event, Deputy Minister Dang Minh Khoi, Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese, the show is not only an occasion to bring Vietnamese expats all over the world closer to their shared root but also an opportunity for all Vietnamese people to show determination to take the country to the new era of development and prosperity. In a remark delivered virtually, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc conveyed his best wishes to Vietnamese people living and working abroad. Briefing about the country’s remarkable achievements over the last year despite adverse impacts of the COVID-19, he said Vietnam would not have achieved such success without the contributions of 5.3 million overseas Vietnamese. The State and Party always appreciate their contributions in all areas, from investment, trade, to technology transfer, as well as their donations to aid the national response to the… Read full this story

Special spring concert held for overseas Vietnamese people have 281 words, post on en.vietnamplus.vn at February 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.