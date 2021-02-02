SonKim Land gives away scholarships to disadvantaged kids in Quảng Nam Province

Andy Han Suk Jung, CEO of SonKim Land, presents the scholarships to students in Quảng Nam Province. — Photo courtesy of the company HCM CITY — Property developer SonKim Land has collaborated with Quảng Nam newspaper to award 20 scholarships worth a total of VNĐ1 billion (US$43,574) to students whose families were badly affected by the recent floods in four districts in Quảng Nam Province: Đông Giang, Phước Sơn, Nam Trà My, and Bắc Trà My. The beneficiaries included students who lost family members in the disaster last October, saw their families lose homes, properties and livelihoods, have several siblings, and are disadvantaged but did not receive any support. The scholarships are in the form of bank savings accounts that will be monitored by the newspaper to ensure the money is used as intended. With each VNĐ50 million scholarship, SonKim Land hopes to partially support the children until they complete high school. In 2020 the company undertook several charity programmes to benefit the community including Sustainable Village, building charity houses in Đồng Tháp Province, fundraising for Saigon Children, and others. Its efforts to foster community development have been recognised with the CSR award for two consecutive years at the… Read full this story

