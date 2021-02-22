Coteccons Group is working with the Vietnam Vaccine Joint-Stock Company to register in advance to buy vaccines for 8,000 staff and their families of Coteccons and Unicons, a member of the Coteccons Group. Photo courtesy of Coteccons Group HCM CITY— Several provinces, enterprises and universities nationwide will provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to their residents, staff and students in order to share the financial burden for epidemic prevention and control. The Ministry of Health has approved the import of 30 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the first COVID-19 vaccine to obtain such authorisation in the country. Under the ministry’s plan, the Drug Administration of Việt Nam will import the first 200,400 doses of the vaccine for emergency use on February 28. Following the ministry’s approval, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, and Quang Ninh and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu provinces asked for approval from the Government and Ministry of Health to buy vaccines for their localities. Hải Phòng authorities expect that it will be one of first localities in the country to buy the vaccine. It aims to provide free vaccinations to more than 2 million people. Quảng Ninh Province will allocate VNĐ500 billion (US$21 million) to buy the vaccine and give priority to frontline workers. Bà Rịa- Vũng Tàu Province and Hà Nội authorities said they would use funds from their budget and… Read full this story

Some provinces, enterprises and universities to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.