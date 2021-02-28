People in Hải Dương Province wait for COVID-19 tests as part of the province’s large-scale testing campaign. —VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Viet Nam on Sunday evening, including 12 locally-transmitted patients in Hải Dương Province, bringing the total caseload to 2,448. All the new locally-transmitted cases were found in quarantine facilities or isolated areas in Hải Dương, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control. The four imported patients include three who entered the country via Mộc Bài border gate in southern Tây Ninh Province on February 14 and another who arrived via Thường Phước border gate in the Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang on February 26. A total of 32 COVID-19 patients were announced on Sunday to have fully recovered. — VNS
- New Oregon measles cases confirmed
- Measles outbreak in New Zealand reaches 20 confirmed cases
- New York Police Department Confirms Mario Batali Under Criminal Investigation
- 5 measles cases confirmed in Oakland County, here’s where exposures may have occurred
- Measles case confirmed in Canada's capital
- 4th Ocean County Measles Case Confirmed
- Measles Case Confirmed In Oakland County
- Jussie Smollett lawyers up as critical new evidence breaks case wide open
- New DRC Ebola cases may be less frequent but locations spur concern
- New Africa Ebola cases locations spur concern
Sixteen new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Sunday have 220 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 28, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.