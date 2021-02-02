Shares sink over COVID-19 pandemic fears

Shares of Cotec Construction Joint Stock Company (CTD) lost 7 per cent on Monday. Photo baodautu.vn HÀ NỘI — Shares turned negative during the afternoon trading session on Monday as a series of large-cap stocks suffered from strong selling pressure stemming from anxiety over the COVID-19 pandemic. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange lost 2 per cent to end the session at 1,035.51 points. More than 634.3 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ13.7 trillion (US$592.9 million). “After a strong recovery from the previous session, the VN-Index returned to decline today due to the development of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said BIDV Securities Co. “Liquidity declined, market amplitude widened and market breadth was negative, indicating a strong net selling trend. “The movement of the VN-Index is likely to depend on the spread of COVID-19 in the coming period. If the disease is successfully controlled, the market can retest the 1,100 point area. If not, the VN-Index is likely to return to the threshold of 1,000 points,” the company said. Foreign investors net bought VNĐ180.5 billion on HOSE, including Hoà Phát Group (HPG) with VNĐ87.5 billion, Vinamilk (VNM) with VNĐ87.4 billion and Vincom Retail (VRE) with… Read full this story
