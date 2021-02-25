Shares recover on the back of banking and energy stocks

A customer at a branch of Military Bank (MBB). Shares of MBB rose 1.1 per cent on Thursday. Photo courtesy of MBB HÀ NỘI — Shares bounced back on Thursday on the back of large-caps, banking and energy stocks. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange gained 0.29 per cent to close at 1,165.43 points. It had lost 1.33 per cent to close Wednesday at 1,162.01 points. More than 510.4 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ13.5 trillion (US$589 million). Market breadth was neutral with 220 gainers and 214 losers. “The VN-Index is still in a consolidating span at the 1,160-1,200-point range,” said BIDV Securities Co. “Liquidity declined compared to the previous session, market band was narrowed and market breadth was positive, showing that investor sentiment is stabilising. “Foreigners continued to be net sellers on the HoSE while they were net buyers on the HNX. “BSC recommends mid and long-term investors to open positions in some good fundamental stocks in this short-term consolidating span,” it said. Foreign investors net sold VNĐ460.80 billion on HOSE, including dairy firm Vinamilk (VNM) (VNĐ233.40 billion), Vietnam National Petroleum Group (PLX) (VNĐ47.4 billion), and real estate company Khang Điền House (KDH) (VNĐ36.2 billion)…. Read full this story

