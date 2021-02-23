Shares make gains, market experiences strong volatility

An investor at a branch of Military Bank (MBB) in Hà Nội. Shares of MBB rose 2.6 per cent on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Shares extended gains on Tuesday but the market experienced strong volatility with big variation among sectors. The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange gained 0.22 per cent to end the session at 1,177.64 points. The index had risen 0.13 per cent to end Monday’s session at 1,175.04 points. Nearly 598.3 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ15.4 trillion (US$669.8 million). Market breadth was neutral with 233 gainers and 201 losers. “VN-Index mainly struggled around the reference level Tuesday. In addition, foreign investors were net sellers on both HSX and HNX,” said BIDV Securities Co. “Market breadth turned to equilibrium with liquidity not much different from the previous session. “According to our assessment, the VN-Index is likely to continue fluctuating with a narrow range in the next session,” the company said. Foreign investors net sold VNĐ700 billion on HOSE, including dairy firm Vinamilk (VNM) (VNĐ106.4 billion), Vietinbank (CTG) (VNĐ77.3 billion) and Hoà Phát Group (HPG) (VNĐ69.4 billion). They were net sellers on the HNX with a value of VNĐ5.92 billion…. Read full this story

