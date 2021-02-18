Earlier this month, Ngo Minh Hieu published a long article on his personal page, sharing information about a cyber-safety software that took him “three nights to complete.” Hieu doing such good, useful work is the stuff of Hollywood or Bollywood scripts about redemption of erstwhile criminals and/or convicts. As a teen and a youth, from 2007 until 2013, Hieu stole personal data, including names, birth dates, social security numbers, and bank account information from online marketplaces, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. He sold the information for nearly $2 million, the department said. On his release, Hieu said he regretted his action and hoped that he would land a cybersecurity job to make amends. His hope has been realized. He returned to Vietnam in August and works currently for Vietnam’s National Cybersecurity Center (NCSC). Hieu’s new initiative, “Chong Lua Dao” (Fighting scam), can be installed on Chrome, Coc Coc, Brave and Kiwi browsers. It will rate the safety level of websites and social media accounts. For instance, if a page is flagged as a phishing or otherwise unsuitable site, the software add-on will block the computer from accessing it. The software had more than 3,500 downloads a day after… Read full this story

Set a former thief to catch new thieves: a cybercrime story have 299 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at February 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.