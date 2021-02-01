Sculptors showcase pottery artworks to mark their club’s opening

Artworks displayed at the exhibition. HÀ NỘI — Nearly 100 pieces of pottery by members of the Việt Nam Fine Arts Association are on display at an exhibition in Hà Nội. The exhibition, which is entitled ‘Spring Pottery 2021’, showcases the works by 50 artists of different generations of the association. The 87-year-old veteran artist Lê Ngọc Hân, who is among the very first students of the Industrial Art College (nowadays called the University of Industrial Fine Arts), has proved his creativity through his works presented at the exhibition. A pioneer in pottery fine arts since a half-century ago, Hân had guided many generations of students to become well-known artists. At the exhibition, his creations are on display together with those crafted by his students. Especially, both his sons, Lê Minh Long and Lê Ngọc Ly, have joined their father to unveil their pottery pieces at the exhibition. Alongside Hân’s family, ‘Spring Pottery 2021’ also exhibits works by artist Nguyễn Trọng Đoan together with his sons Nguyễn Đoan Ninh and Nguyễn Ninh Hải. The event also introduces to the public some artworks created since 1986 by former Chairman of Việt Nam Fine Arts Association, late painter Trần Khánh Chương, who held the position for… Read full this story

