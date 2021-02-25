Science ministry strengthens research to tackle COVID-19 pandemic

Staff of the Vaccine and Biological Production Company (Vabiotech) test the amount of protein in the COVID-19 vaccine.— VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Science and Technology will continue strengthening research to serve COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control this year, especially researching and producing vaccines. The ministry has worked with agencies to provide scientific information relating to the pandemic developments. The ministry said from the very first days when the virus arrived in Việt Nam, the ministry worked with experts and scientists to research the epidemiology, virology and treatment regimen, including biological products for testing. Soon, many sets of biological products were mass manufactured to serve pandemic prevention and control, the ministry said. Next, the real-time reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) kit, used to detect the SAR-CoV-2 virus, was made by Việt Nam Military Medical University in March 2020 and then put into mass production. Lieutenant-General Đỗ Quyết, director of the university, said the RT-PCR kit was created thanks to efforts and the innovative spirit of both university’s scientists and Việt Á Technology Joint Stock Company. Following the success, the university linked up with the Pasteur Institute in HCM City to shorten the time spent researching its Nano Covax vaccine…. Read full this story

