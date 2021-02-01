HCMC Schools in HCMC to shut from tomorrow to prevent Covid-19 spread The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,16:21 (GMT+7) Schools in HCMC to shut from tomorrow to prevent Covid-19 spreadThe Saigon Times The HCMC government has decided to allow students to stay home and study online from tomorrow, February 2 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The HCMC government has decided to allow students to stay home and study online from tomorrow, February 2, to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19 due to the new wave of coronavirus outbreaks. In addition, teachers will switch to delivering lessons online, according to the municipal government’s directive. As previously planned, the students in the city would start getting days off for the Lunar New Year holiday from February 8 to 16, but the complicated developments of Covid-19 have altered the plan, the local media reported. Up to now, many provinces and cities have allowed students to stay home, one week earlier than the school-year plan. The date for returning to school is still undecided as it depends on the situation of Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Minister of Education and Training asked schools, universities and training facilities to map out plans for online learning… Read full this story

Schools in HCMC to shut from tomorrow to prevent Covid-19 spread have 287 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.