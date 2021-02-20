“Say no to bear bile” contest launched

The Education Centre for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on April 3rd officially launched a film-making contest, “Say no to bear bile”, to raise people’s awareness and encourage them to protect bears in Vietnam. The contest also aims to appeal for Vietnamese individuals’ and organisations’ direct participation in wildlife protection. Entries will be video clips including messages to call upon people not to use bear bile. The most outstanding works will be posted on the website, www.thiennhien.org/baovegau and the most voted entry and entry with excellent message will be presented with iPads. The list of best contestants will be announced on July 16th. At present, various bear species in Vietnam are in danger of extinction due to people’s exploitation to satisfy their needs. According to Tran Viet Hung, the Media Director of ENV, “It’s people’s habit of using bear bile that put bear species at risk of extinction”. “To completely stop the habit, all of us should join hands in this campaign of saying no to bear bile and products made from other parts of bears”, added Hung. Over the past years, ENV has made and broadcasted many short films to call upon people not to use bear bile and products made…

