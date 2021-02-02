Samsung Vina appoints new president

Kevin Lee, new president of Samsung Vina Electronics The new president of Samsung Vina is a seasoned veteran in the mobile industry with over 30 years of experience in many leadership positions across various markets. Accordingly, Kevin was senior vice president, Verizon Account in Samsung Electronics America; and president of Samsung Electronics Benelux and Greece prior to becoming the president of Samsung Vina Electronics. Samsung is the world’s leading consumer electronics company, and the quality and features that come with each product all come from Samsung’s relentless research and innovation. “Vietnam is going to be in the spotlight in 2021. I want to be a part of Vietnam’s success stories by capturing opportunities for growth: economic recovery, Internet of Things technology, open business environment and a young, captivated generation of new consumers,” said Kevin Lee. “I envision Samsung to be the brand that seizes the right opportunities, at the appropriate channels where we provide the most value for consumers. Then, and by only then, we can become the most beloved brand and stand out in a competitive landscape.” Samsung’s ultimate goal in the coming years is becoming a brand that has widespread brand recognition across business units, winning consumers’ hearts… Read full this story

