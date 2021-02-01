S-Health mobile app launched to improve healthcare for Vietnamese elderly

Delegates at the launch of the S-Health app Named S-Health, the app was officially launched on January 28 by the General Office for Population and Family Planning (GOPFP) under the Ministry of Health (MoH), the Vietnam Association of the Elderly, and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) with financial and technical support from UNFPA. The “S” in S-Health stands for “Silver” for older persons, and also resembles the shape of Vietnam as a country, meaning that Vietnam’s elderly is the centre of the country’s strength, wisdom, and the sources of continued socioeconomic growth. The S-Health app will provide information on the common diseases affecting older persons, how to maintain good and relevant nutrition, as well as how to take care for older persons through videos and pictures. It also offers information for older persons to prepare themselves for the prevention and responses to COVID-19. It is updated regularly from the official information sources of the MoH and includes a function for older persons to monitor their health indicators daily such as blood pressure or blood sugar levels. Through the SOS button, older persons or their family members can call for an ambulance or emergency support. Additionally, the S-Health app provides… Read full this story

