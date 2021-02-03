Rural roads improved in central province of Phú Yên

A woman on a newly-opened road in the mountainous district of Sơn Hoà in Phú Yên Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường PHÚ YÊN — For the last five years, authorities in the central province of Phú Yên have been effectively mobilising public resources and residents’ contributions to improve rural roads. Chairman of Sơn Hoà District People’s Committee Tô Phương Bắc said that between 2017 and 2020, the district invested over VNĐ66 billion (US$ 2.86 million) to build roads in mountainous communes of Sơn Hà, Sơn Nguyên, Sơn Xuân, Suối Bạc, Suối Trai and Cà Lúi. Of the funds, local people contributed VNĐ14 billion($608,000). All communes in the district now have concrete roads. Trần Thị Khởi, a resident of Cà Lúi Commune, said previously the only route from the commune to Trà Kê in the neighbouring commune of Sơn Hội was almost impassable during heavy rain. “Wholesalers hesitated to buy our farming products. We usually had to sell the products at low prices,” Khởi said. “After the new 12-km road opened for traffic last year, we could travel and transport our products easily,” she said. Chairman of Sông Hinh District People’s Committee Đinh Ngọc Dạn said that besides public investment, local authorities also called on… Read full this story

